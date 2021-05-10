Conor McGregor claims he had talks to buy shares in Celtic

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Conor McGregor claims he had talks over acquiring Celtic shares from Dermot Desmond.

The mixed martial arts star made the revelation in a question-and-answer session on Twitter.

The Irishman has previously been pictured in a Celtic shirt given to him by Kieran Tierney.

A conversation came up regarding Celtic first to be honest. To acquire shares from Dermot Desmond. I am certainly interested in acquiring a sports team at some stage! Both Celtic and Man United are teams I like for sure. But I am open. I feel I could do big things for a club. https://t.co/KgD9qnYipP — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) May 9, 2021

After being asked by a fan whether he was “actually going to buy Manchester United”, McGregor said: “A conversation came up regarding Celtic first to be honest. To acquire shares from Dermot Desmond.

“I am certainly interested in acquiring a sports team at some stage! Both Celtic and Man United are teams I like for sure. But I am open. I feel I could do big things for a club.”

Principal shareholder Desmond, who first invested in Celtic in the 1990s, declared in March that his shares were not for sale.