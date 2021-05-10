McIlroy thanks fans after return to winner’s circle – Monday’s sporting social

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from May 10.

Football

Baby news for the Ox!

Aaron Wan-Bissaka was in the eye of Manchester United’s fixture storm.

Rest, Recharge 🔋 and we go again 🕸 pic.twitter.com/D9Bvo3M3nh — Aaron Wan-Bissaka (@awbissaka) May 10, 2021

United called Edinson Cavani special after he agreed a contract extension at Old Trafford.

The big vote for Roma. Led Zeppelin, Nirvana, House of Pain or Depeche Mode to celebrate goals under Jose Mourinho?

It’s official: next season we will celebrate our goals at the Olimpico to a new tune… 🎶 We’ve taken in your suggestions and, with the help of the players, now shortlisted our favourites. Check them out on the @socios app! 📲 🗳️ ➡️ https://t.co/s0nccI2QHJ $ASR ⚡️ $CHZ pic.twitter.com/WayrCorUOa — AS Roma English (@ASRomaEN) May 10, 2021

Birthday celebrations for Richarlison.

Luis Suarez – always positive.

Golf

Rory McIlroy returned to winning ways.

Fell in love with Quail Hollow the first time I played it and knew it was special. From my first win in 2010 to today, each year the fans, staff, city of Charlotte make the week an unforgettable experience. The fans carried me through today. Thank you for the continued support. pic.twitter.com/PZlk1ou5bB — Rory McIlroy (@McIlroyRory) May 10, 2021

KP was not at all surprised.

Crowds back and @McIlroyRory is BACK! Not surprised at all! I’ve been saying it all year. The best need crowds! Pure & simple! — Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) May 10, 2021

Cricket

James Anderson enjoyed being back in action with Lancashire.

Good to be back 🏏🌹 pic.twitter.com/t4VWDv3orY — James Anderson (@jimmy9) May 10, 2021

Heads up!

Lots of love for the wristspin bouncer 🥰 Marnus Labuschagne keeping the batsman on his toes#LVCountyChamp pic.twitter.com/EMR1uLVDky — LV= Insurance County Championship (@CountyChamp) May 10, 2021

Boxing

Canelo showed it in front of the world against Billy Joe Saunders.

The hard work done in private, will show in front of the world. @DAZNBoxing 🇲🇽 pic.twitter.com/qdaqOXSk9q — Canelo Alvarez (@Canelo) May 10, 2021

Tennis

Alexander Zverev revelled in his happy place.

Caja Mágica – you are my happy place!🤗 Thrilled about winning my 4th ATP Masters 1000 title!🏆 Thank you everyone for the support! Muchas gracias Madrid 🇪🇸 📸@atptour @alvarotenis1 pic.twitter.com/RxUz0wpsdq — Alexander Zverev (@AlexZverev) May 9, 2021

MMA

Conor McGregor answered all the burning questions.

A conversation came up regarding Celtic first to be honest. To acquire shares from Dermot Desmond. I am certainly interested in acquiring a sports team at some stage! Both Celtic and Man United are teams I like for sure. But I am open. I feel I could do big things for a club. https://t.co/KgD9qnYipP — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) May 9, 2021

You the man, kid! Keep going! https://t.co/dcCofKpDwk — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) May 10, 2021

I have a sweet tooth. I like cups of tea with cakes and donuts and chocolate. These donuts, still warm, arrived to the house today for the kids. I ate not one! I actually got up close to the box for a good smell an all. Stared it right down! Show the willpower! https://t.co/8ANMUTEiQe pic.twitter.com/KgSrD51Pv2 — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) May 9, 2021

I gave her a little stack of cash off of the first one. The Dana 60g one. Since then absolutely everything else. Car’s, clothes, homes, jewellery, million dollar cheques. You name it! 2 grandkids and another one on the way for her haha! I done good, she always believed in me! https://t.co/LB1e716oQV — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) May 9, 2021

Becoming a father! Another one due in a week! A lot of excitement building in the house now! https://t.co/SYaVpteYHe — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) May 9, 2021

Athletics

Sir Mo put the miles in.

American football

Tom Brady was seeing red.