Rangers’ Kemar Roofe to serve four-match European ban after UEFA rejects appeal

Kemar Roofe has been ruled out of Rangers’ Champions League qualifying bid after UEFA rejected an appeal against his four-game ban for “assaulting” Slavia Prague goalkeeper Ondrej Kolar.

Roofe was sent off during Rangers’ controversial 2-0 Europa League defeat to the Czech side back in March after planting his studs into Kolar’s face.

The Czech keeper was left with a fractured skull as a result – but Rangers announced they would contest Roofe’s ban, claiming the punishment was “severe”.

However, in a statement UEFA confirmed the original sanction would stand.

“The appeal lodged by Rangers FC has been dismissed,” it read. “Consequently, the UEFA Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body’s (CEDB) decision of 13 April 2021 is confirmed.

“The CEDB had decided to suspend Rangers FC player, Mr. Kemar Roofe, for four (4) UEFA club competition matches for which he would be otherwise eligible, for dangerously assaulting another player.”

The former Leeds and Anderlecht ace will now have to sit out as Gerrard’s team kick off their qualifying bid.

Steven Gerrard’s newly-crowned champions are scheduled to begin their quest to return to the group stages of the continent’s premier club competition for the first time in a decade on August 3 when they enter the third qualifying round.

Roofe’s horror challenge was the first flashpoint on a hugely controversial night at Ibrox.

Glen Kamara and his team-mates reacted with fury after the Gers midfielder was allegedly racially abused by Slavia defender Ondrej Kudela.

Kudela was hit with a 10-game suspension – ruling him out of this summer’s European Championship if his appeal against the ban is not successful – while Kamara was also punished with a three-match ban for allegedly assaulting Kudela in the Ibrox tunnel after the game.

Rangers have also appealed against that ban but UEFA have yet to announce their decision.