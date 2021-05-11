Scotland midfielder Kenny McLean out of Euro 2020 with knee injury

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Scotland midfielder Kenny McLean has been ruled out of Euro 2020 after Norwich confirmed the full extent of his knee injury.

McLean said he was “absolutely devastated” the damage he sustained in Saturday’s final Championship game of the season at Barnsley has ruled him out for three months.

“Absolutely devastated to have picked up an injury that will mean I’ll miss the Euros,” the 29-year-old tweeted. “Lots of hard work to come and I’ll be supporting the lads from afar.”

Absolutely devastated to have picked up an injury that will mean I'll miss the Euros. Lots of hard work to come and I'll be supporting the lads from afar pic.twitter.com/gNon5yaeUx — Kenny McLean (@kennymclean66) May 11, 2021

Norwich said on their official website that scans had revealed significant damage to the medial collateral ligament in McLean’s right knee.

“Kenny McLean is set to be out of action for a period of 12 weeks following confirmation of a knee ligament injury,” Norwich said.

“McLean will now undergo further assessment with an orthopaedic consultant to ascertain a management and rehabilitation plan for the injury.”

The former St Mirren and Aberdeen midfielder was forced out of Norwich’s 2-2 draw at Barnsley early in the second half after being denied by a sliding challenge in the penalty box.

Kenny McLean is set to be out of action for a period of 12 weeks following confirmation of a knee ligament injury ⬇️ — Norwich City FC (@NorwichCityFC) May 11, 2021

He re-appeared on the Oakwell pitch wearing a knee brace and using crutches as he and his team-mates collected the Championship trophy.

McLean made his senior debut for Scotland against the Czech Republic in March 2016 and has made a total of 20 appearances, scoring one goal.

He featured in all three of Scotland’s World Cup qualifiers in March, starting in the 4-0 win against the Faroe Islands at Hampden Park.

Scotland begin their Euro 2020 campaign against the Czech Republic on June 14.