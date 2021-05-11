Christopher Schindler to leave Huddersfield after five years at club

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Huddersfield have announced defender Christopher Schindler will leave the club this summer.

Schindler, the Terriers’ penalty shoot-out hero when they sealed promotion to the Premier League via the play-offs in 2017, has been sidelined since December due to a knee injury.

Huddersfield said on their official website: “Christopher Schindler will bid an emotional farewell to Huddersfield Town at the end of the season after a memorable five-year period at the club.”

Schindler signed a new three-year contract in the summer of 2018, which had the option of a further one-year extension.

The 31-year-old joined the Terriers for an undisclosed fee from 1860 Munich in the summer of 2016 and made 185 appearances in all competitions, scoring five goals.

He played a key role in Huddersfield’s top-flight survival during the 2017/18 season when he won back-to-back fans’ player of the year awards.

Huddersfield chairman Phil Hodgkinson said: “He will always be considered among the greats at Huddersfield Town, which is down to the tremendous part he played both on and off the pitch.

“Unfortunately, we knew that there was always going to be a time where Christopher left us. This is a sad day, but this is right for both him and for the club. We wish him nothing but success in the future; he will always be a friend to this club.

“When supporters are back at the John Smith’s Stadium, Chris and his family will be invited to a game where they can have the send-off they deserve and say goodbye to the Huddersfield Town supporters.”

Huddersfield later announced that Fraizer Campbell had agreed a new contract until the summer of 2022.

The 33-year-old Huddersfield-born striker, whose current deal was due to expire this summer, netted seven goals in 40 Championship games this term.

Head coach Carlos Corberan told Huddersfield’s official website: “I am very happy that the club has extended Fraizer Campbell’s contract for at least another season.

“He has been an important player for us this season and is a pleasure to work with on the training pitch. He is very open to our ideas, makes the game uncomfortable for defenders, and has the skills and the mentality to do well.

“Fraizer is a very self-demanding footballer. He played many minutes in a row during the season, which shows the attitude and personality he has. He is a perfect example to any of our academy players who train or play with the first team and we look forward to working with him again next season.”