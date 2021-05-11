Rangers quartet nominated for PFA Scotland player of the year award

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Rangers have swept the board in the nominations for the PFA Scotland player of the year award.

Skipper James Tavernier, goalkeeper Allan McGregor, veteran midfielder Steven Davis and wideman Ryan Kent make up the nominees, as voted for by Scotland’s players.

The Ibrox outfit have been untouchable on Premiership duty this season and now sit just two games away from wrapping up an unbeaten league campaign having secured their first league crown in a decade back in March.

And that has now been reflected in the shortlist drawn up by their fellow professionals.

Gers also have a quartet up for the Scottish Football Writers’ Association award, with defender Connor Goldson replacing Kent in the journalists’ list of contenders.

Tavernier – who will be the man who finally lifts the longed-for league trophy following Saturday’s final game of the league season against Aberdeen – leads the Rangers scoring charts with 18 goals from right-back.

McGregor has pulled off a string of huge saves in Old Firm and big European clashes, opening up a debate on whether he has now overtaken Andy Goram to be regarded as the club’s best ever servant between the sticks.

The winner of the 2010 PFA award Davis – who recently set a new British cap record with his 126th appearance for Northern Ireland – has rolled back the years with a string of cool displays at the heart of midfield to earn another year’s contract extension.

And former Liverpool ace Kent – who was a nominee for the top prize in 2019, the same year he won young player of the year award – has gone a long way to justifying his £7million price tag by contributing 12 goals and 14 assists.

The winners will be announced on Sunday, May 16.