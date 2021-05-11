Celtic keeper Scott Bain to miss St Johnstone clash with finger injury

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Scott Bain is out of Celtic’s Scottish Premiership clash with St Johnstone at Parkhead on Wednesday night due to a finger injury.

Interim boss John Kennedy will not take a risk with the goalkeeper or one or two others although there is nothing major about the concerns.

Defender Christopher Jullien is out long term with a knee injury.

St Johnstone have no fresh injuries after their Scottish Cup semi-final win over St Mirren.

Callum Davidson will assess his squad after their Hampden heroics.

Scott Tanser (ankle) is out along with Murray Davidson, Liam Craig, Elliot Parish and Stevie May.