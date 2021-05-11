Adam Rooney grabs winner as Solihull come from behind

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Solihull Moors beat Weymouth 2-1 in their Vanarama National League match at the Autotech Stadium.

Josh McQuoid had given the Terras an early lead in the ninth minute when he tapped in from close range.

Both sides were finding the conditions difficult as wind and rain strengthened.

The Moors equalised in the 31st minute when Kyle Hudlin knocked the ball into the empty net after colliding with Terras goalkeeper Ethan Roberts.

Alex Addai had a goal disallowed for a foul in the build-up before the home side did score a second just after the hour when substitute Adam Rooney headed in.