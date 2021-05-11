Sutton beat Woking to go top of the Vanarama National League table

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Sutton climbed to the Vanarama National League summit with a 3-2 victory over struggling Woking at Gander Green Lane.

Promotion rivals Torquay were not in action as Sutton played their game in hand, starting the evening two points adrift of Gary Johnson’s side – but they took full advantage.

Defender Louis John put the hosts ahead in the sixth minute when he turned home a corner as Sutton controlled the early exchanges.

However, striker Omar Bugiel handled inside his own area following a long throw-in from Jack Cook to give Charlie Cooper the chance to equalise from the penalty spot, which he did.

The hosts should have regained the lead in the 35th minute when a quick throw from Bugiel set Donovan Wilson free and he found Harry Beautyman unmarked in the penalty area, but the midfielder somehow rattled the crossbar from six yards.

Beautyman was denied early in the second half by Woking goalkeeper Craig Ross before Wilson fired into the bottom corner from 20 yards to regain the lead in the 51st minute.

Seven minutes later, David Ajiboye scored his first goal since January when he rifled in from the edge of the area to all-but seal the much-needed three points.

Woking, who have now picked up one point from 12 league games, grabbed a late consolation through Joe Leslie in the 87th minute but could not force an equaliser.