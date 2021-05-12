Football rumours from the media

Something went wrong - please try again later.

What the papers say

Jose Mourinho is planning a series of player purchases for his arrival at Roma, with Manchester United goalkeeper Sergio Romero and Brighton defender Ben White reportedly on his hit list. Romero, 34, has tumbled down United’s keeping pecking order of goalkeepers yet Mourinho is keen to be reunited with the Argentinian, whose contract expires this summer, the Daily Express reports. And Mourinho has also urged Roma to sign White, 23, although they will face competition for the £45million-rated centre-back from Manchester United and Arsenal, according to The Sun.

United are set to sign Aston Villa’s English keeper Tom Heaton as they prepares to ship out Romero, The Sun reports. Heaton, 35, is in the frame to become a back-up stopper at United after losing his place at Villa to their signing from Arsenal Emi Martinez. Heaton is also out of contract this summer.

Manchester United are still keen to sign Harry Kane (Clive Brunskill/PA)

Manchester United are still keen on signing Harry Kane despite extending Edinson Cavani’s contract by another year, Football Insider reports. Though Cavani’s extension led some pundits to opine United would not need Kane, club sources insist the Spurs and England star is still on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s wish list for next season. United are plotting a “huge” bid for the 27-year-old, worth in excess of £100m.

Arsenal are set to swoop for French striker Moussa Dembele, The Daily Telegraph reports. The 24-year-old is currently on loan from Lyon to Atletico Madrid, who have an option to buy him for £30m. It remains doubtful whether they will exercise that option, since former Celtic man Dembele is yet to score for Atletico after battling injuries since his January move there. He could still be a key target for the Gunners as Mikel Arteta undertakes a summer rebuild.

Serge Aurier could be bound for Real Madrid or AC Milan after his contract with Spurs expires next year (Alex Livesey/PA)

Tottenham defender Serge Aurier looks set for a new home, with AC Milan and Real Madrid in the running. Calciomercato says Milan are keen on the 28-year-old Ivory Coast man, whose contract at Spurs expires next year. Footmercato says Real are also making enquiries into Aurier, who has also had preliminary discussions with Paris St. Germain.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Theo Walcott: The 32-year-old winger will be allowed to leave Everton this summer, with Southampton now considering making his loan deal permanent, Football Insider reports.

Ainsley Maitland-Niles is a target for SOuthampton and Leeds (Tim Gode/PA)

Ainsley Maitland-Niles: The 23-year-old England midfielder/defender, on loan at West Brom from Arsenal, is a target for Southampton and Leeds, the Daily Mail reports.

Aleksandar Mitrovic: Fulham want to hang onto the Serbia striker despite interest from other clubs following their relegation, according to The Sun.