Cameron Norrie misses out on Novak Djokovic meeting after defeat at Italian Open

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Cameron Norrie missed out on a meeting with world number one Novak Djokovic as he bowed out in straight sets to Alejandro Davidovich Fokina in the second round of the Italian Open.

The 25-year-old, who has enjoyed a fine season so far with 19 wins under his belt, went down 6-2 6-3 to a player ranked one place ahead of him at 48 in the world.

Norrie was a little late arriving on Court Four in Rome and took a while to settle, allowing Davidovich Fokina to break him to 15 in his first service game.

Cam Norrie falls to Alejandro Davidovich Fokina The British No.2⃣ loses 6-2, 6-3 in Rome#BackTheBrits 🇬🇧 pic.twitter.com/17mUYWQLih — LTA (@the_LTA) May 12, 2021

Norrie did hit back but the Spaniard broke again for 4-2 and a double-fault brought a sorry end to the opening set for the British number two.

Davidovich Fokina double-faulted to give Norrie a break point in the third game of the second set, but then cheekily saved it with an underarm serve.

Norrie stayed with his opponent until 3-4 when a forehand clipped the net and floated wide to give the initiative to Davidovich Fokina.

The 21-year-old served out to wrap up victory in an hour and 13 minutes and set up a third-round clash with Djokovic.