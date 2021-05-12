Port Vale winger Cristian Montano agrees two-year deal with Livingston

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Livingston have secured Port Vale winger Cristian Montano on a pre-contract.

The Colombian-born former West Ham trainee has agreed a two-year deal with the Scottish Premiership side holding the option for a third year.

The 29-year-old had a number of loan spells while with the Hammers and went on to play for Oldham, Mexican side Club America and Bristol Rovers before moving to Vale Park in 2017.

Livi manager David Martindale said: “I’m delighted to get this one over the line.

“I was alerted to Cristian last season but for one reason or another, it never quite worked out.

“I kept my eye on him and have watched a lot of footage of him from this season and I’m now extremely happy to get him this time round.

“He is a very versatile player who can play predominantly as a left back or a left winger.

“He has played in the region of 250 games between League One and League Two and we are getting a player that will be ready immediately which is a major attraction, whilst also bringing resilience and experience to the group.

“He has fantastic individual qualities and that, along with the robustness he has shown in his career, I can see Cristian playing a major part in our Premiership campaign next season.”