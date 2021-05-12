Jofra Archer to step up injury return in Sussex’s Championship game with Kent

Jofra Archer is set to step up his return from injury after returning to the Sussex squad for Thursday’s LV= Insurance County Championship clash against Kent.
Archer has been recovering from finger surgery and a longer standing elbow complaint since March and turned out for the Sussex second XI last week.
The 26-year-old got through almost 30 overs in the game against Surrey, taking two for 102, and has now been included in a 13-strong group for the four-day clash at Hove. Archer’s last first-class appearance for the county came in the 2018 season.
Sussex head coach Ian Salisbury has previously said Archer’s return would be handled cautiously but England will be keeping a keen eye on his progress ahead of next month’s Test series against New Zealand.
Salisbury said: “Any team in world cricket would be excited to name Jof in their squad for a game. Everybody is aware of his talents.”
Archer’s England team-mate Zak Crawley, who scored 90 against Yorkshire in the previous round, will be lining up for Kent.
Help support quality local journalism … become a digital subscriber to The Press and Journal
For as little as £5.99 a month you can access all of our content, including Premium articles.Subscribe