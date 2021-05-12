Jack Grealish may be back for Aston Villa against Everton

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Jack Grealish could return to Aston Villa’s squad for the visit of Everton.

The skipper has missed the last 12 games with a shin problem to see Villa fall out of European contention but has resumed training.

Morgan Sanson and Trezeguet (both knee) are out while Ollie Watkins is banned after his red card against Manchester United.

Everton will be without James Rodriguez and Yerry Mina at Villa Park.

Rodriguez has been sidelined after hurting his calf in the warm-up ahead of the 2-1 home loss to Villa on May 1, and fellow Colombian Mina sustained an adductor problem in Sunday’s 1-0 win at West Ham. Boss Carlo Ancelotti is hopeful both will be fit for this weekend’s clash with Sheffield United.

Jean-Philippe Gbamin continues his recovery from a knee injury.

Aston Villa provisional squad: Martinez, Heaton, Steer, Cash, Taylor, Konsa, Mings, Targett, Engles, Elmohamady, Hause, Luiz, McGinn, Nakamba, Barkley, El Ghazi, Ramsey, Grealish, Chukwuemeka, Philogene-Bidace, Wesley, Traore, Davis.

Everton provisional squad: Pickford, Olsen, Virginia, Holgate, Keane, Digne, Nkounkou, Godfrey, Coleman, Allan, Delph, Sigurdsson, Doucoure, Gomes, Davies, Richarlison, Calvert-Lewin, King, Iwobi, Bernard.