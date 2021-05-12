Ajax melt down trophy and Keane puts in the miles – Wednesday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.
Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from May 12.
Football
Ajax melted down their Eredivisie trophy in order to share the title with supporters who missed out on the success because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Roy Keane got his walking boots on for a good cause.
Manchester City, their players and fans were celebrating events of the night before.
What a moment!
Virgil Van Dijk was feeling good after reflecting on tough times.
Harry Maguire looked glum.
Jordan Henderson continued the fight against online abuse.
David Beckham enjoyed a beautiful morning.
Serge Aurier surprised a young Spurs fan.
Another award for Steven Gerrard.
Wayne Rooney helped out Warrington Rylands.
Belgium defender Toby Alderweireld looked ahead to the Euros.
The debate continued.
Cricket
Jofra Archer bemoaned the weather.
He will want no rain tomorrow!
Rugby Union
Jonah Lomu was remembered, on what would have been his 46th birthday.
Formula One
McLaren turned the clock back.
UFC
Conor McGregor stood with India.
Tennis
Serena Williams played her 1,000 career match.
Genie Bouchard was in the gym.
