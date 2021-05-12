Steven Gerrard wants Rangers to make more history after landmark clean sheet

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Steven Gerrard has urged Rangers to make sure they leave a legacy behind from their historic title triumph.

The Ibrox side cleared their penultimate hurdle as they chase down an invincible Premiership campaign by beating Livingston 3-0.

Now they have just 90 more minutes to see out against Aberdeen on Saturday before James Tavernier will finally get his hands on the trophy the Ibrox faithful have waited a decade for.

But Gerrard is determined to see his side make their mark in the history books – and not just by going the season undefeated.

The Tony Macaroni Arena victory – sealed thanks to goals from Tavernier, Ryan Kent and Ianis Hagi – saw Gerrard’s stingy defence rack up their 25th shut-out of an astonishing league season, setting a new benchmark as they beat the Scottish clean-sheet record for a 38-game schedule set by Celtic back in 2014/15.

As long as they do not concede two goals against the Dons this weekend, they will also better the British record goals-against tally of 15 set by Jose Mourinho’s Chelsea back in 2005.

A draw against Stephen Glass’ team will also see the new champions reach the 100-point barrier – a feat the Ibrox outfit have never achieved.

“I think the boys have got an opportunity not just to be champions but to leave a legacy from the season,” said Gerrard after seeing his team record their 31st win out of 37 games. “People will remember this.

“They have got the clean sheet record now. Rangers have never hit 100 points plus which is a big motivation for us.

“Once the league was done on March 7, we obviously had the cup still left. Once we went out of that it was about resetting and reenergising the small targets we could achieve as a team.

“We’re well on our way to doing that.

“Tonight we get the clean sheet record and Saturday gives us the opportunity to go break 100 points, which will round off an incredible league campaign.

“You can totally understand the players being excited and looking forward to Saturday. Everyone connected to the club is.

“But we have 90 minutes of work to do. We will give the lads a recovery day on Thursday, no-one will go out on the pitch. We are thin in certain places and don’t need a knock right now. They deserve a down day.

“Then on Friday we will have a lively session and get them rested, full of energy for Aberdeen. Our record at home has been ever so strong – we just need to go and do the final piece now.”

Right-back Tavernier continued his own remarkable campaign, tucking home his 19th goal from the penalty spot before fellow Player of the Year nominee Kent added a well-worked second.

Hagi rounded off the scoring but only after Scott Pittman rattled the bar for Livi, who then saw Jaze Kabia miss a horrible sitter when he hammered the post with the goal gaping.

Boss Davie Martindale – who can still steer his side to a fifth-place finish with victory over St Johnstone in Saturday’s curtain-closer – said: “Wee Jaze has hit the post – he’s in the right position – but he’s got to score in my opinion.

“If that goes in then it’s probably a different game.

“We made enough chances to score and change the dynamics of the game.

“But Rangers are on this unbeaten run and have this incredible number of clean sheets.”