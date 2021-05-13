New winger Daniel Mackay excited about Hibernian challenge

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Daniel Mackay is excited about the challenge of fitting into Hibernian’s attacking philosophy after completing his move from Inverness.

Hibs have signed the winger on a four-year contract. The 20-year-old has scored 12 goals in 57 first-team appearances for Caley Thistle since making his debut at the age of 16.

After electing to join Jack Ross’ squad amid interest from other Premiership clubs, the Scotland Under-19 international told Hibernian’s website: “I just saw the way the manager has been playing football.

“It’s brilliant, both the way Hibs play football and the way the manager wants to play football.

“And having come and seen the facilities, it made me want to come to the club even more.

“It’s a massive club in a massive city, so I’m really looking forward to it.

“Hibs are one of the biggest clubs in Scotland and hopefully we can win a few cups and maybe challenge for a league at some point as well.”

Hibernian had major success in signing Kevin Nisbet from the Championship last year and head coach Ross said: “I’m really excited because I think it fits with what we’ve been trying to do with the club for the past year, year-and-a-half now in terms of identifying top young Scottish players who will boost the club.

“Attribute-wise, he’s quick, energetic, scores goals and creates goals so it’s a really good fit for the club.

“We want to have as many players who carry those attributes here as possible because that’s how we play.

“I’m delighted we’ve managed to get him here so quickly.”