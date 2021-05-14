Brett Hodgson says Hull “learnt a lot” from time with England coach Eddie Jones

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Hull coach Brett Hodgson says his players will benefit from the two days England rugby union head coach Eddie Jones spent with the club this week.

Jones, 61, who spent some time with Warrington in 2019, took up an invitation from fellow Australian Hodgson to take an active role in training ahead of the club’s Super League clash with Catalans Dragons on Monday and held meetings with the players.

“I spent some time with England rugby union just to go and do some personal development,” Hodgson said at his weekly press conference on Friday afternoon.

Hull FC coach Brett Hodgson says his players learnt a lot from their meetings with Eddie Jones (PA Images/Richard Sellers)

“I had a relationship with Eddie ongoing from that and I asked if he’d like to come up and just offer some advice to us.

“It was good having him here.

“When he speaks, everyone listens. He commands a room really well and we learnt a lot, which we’d like to keep in-house.”

Hull’s former Melbourne Storm and Wests Tigers winger Mahe Fonua says the players were won over by Jones’ jovial nature.

Privilege to be around this man for a few days! Can understand why @EnglandRugby have been so successful under him.@hullfcofficial 👏🏻 pic.twitter.com/roPI3ZYJSP — Scott Taylor (@ScottTagTaylor) May 14, 2021

“I didn’t know what to expect but, from when he came in yesterday, he cracked a few jokes straight away and got the boys on side,” Fonua said.

“He’s always smiling and happy to have a laugh and a joke. I didn’t think he was going to be like that.

“He seems like a really laid-back character and I’m glad I’ve had the chance to meet him. He’s someone you’d like to sit down and have a beer with.

“I was hoping he’d be able to make our game on Monday but, as head coach of England, I’m sure he’s got a busy schedule but hopefully he’ll get down to a game.”

Hull winger Mahe Fonua has been taking tips from Eddie Jones (PA Images/Richard Sellers)

Fonua added: “He’s a pretty down-to-earth bloke considering his football CV.

“It was good that he wanted to come and mingle with us even thought he’s been right at the top with World Cups.

“He approached me as I was warming up and stretching and we had a good yarn. He seemed genuinely interested. It was a good experience for me.

“I’ll try to take in what he said and I’ll hopefully be better for it.

“He told us to be courageous and be the best team-mate you can be for your team and never miss an opportunity. We’re going to try to implement that attitude into our season and hopefully that will help us.”

Jones, who presided over England’s worst ever Six Nations performance earlier this year, recently travelled to Japan to continue his work as director of rugby with Suntory Sungoliath.