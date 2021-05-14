Simon Amor and Jason Ryles leave roles in Eddie Jones’ England coaching team

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

England assistant coaches Simon Amor and Jason Ryles are stepping down from their roles in Eddie Jones’ management team.

Jones will begin the search for a new man to oversee the attack after Amor and the Rugby Football Union “mutually decided” to part company, while Australian skills coach Ryles has stepped down because of the challenges created by the pandemic.

The departures come after England slumped to their worst ever Six Nations performance, triggering an RFU review which declined to criticise Jones.

Simon Amor and Jason Ryles are stepping down from their coaching roles with the senior men’s team. More ⤵ — England Rugby (@EnglandRugby) May 14, 2021

However, former Team GB sevens boss Amor appears to have paid the price for the team’s blunt attack after 15 months in the role.

Having impressed during shorter spells with Jones’ back room staff, Ryles joined on a full-time basis last October after winning the NRL Grand Final with Melbourne Storm.

But he was unable to join up with England during the Six Nations because of the travel restrictions caused by coronavirus, instead remaining with his family in Australia.

“I’d like to thank Simon and Jason for their contributions to England,” Jones said.

Jason Ryles’ time as England skills coach has come to an end (PA)

“I would like to commend Simon’s outstanding diligence and his hard work, and I have no doubt he will find a role soon that suits him perfectly.

“With Jason, the COVID-19 restrictions have proved too difficult for him and his family to overcome, which we fully understand but are disappointed for us and the team.

“They both leave with the best wishes of everyone involved with England and for their future pursuits in the game.”

Jones will oversee the attack for England’s fixtures against the USA and Canada, plus for the ‘A’ international against Scotland ‘A’, with defence coach John Mitchell and forwards coach Matt Proudfoot continuing in their existing roles.