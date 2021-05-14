Aberdeen boss Stephen Glass looking to emulate Steven Gerrard’s success

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Aberdeen boss Stephen Glass admits he is aiming to follow Rangers manager Steven Gerrard’s example and confound the sceptics at Pittodrie.

Some viewed then 37-year-old Gerrard’s appointment as Gers boss as a major gamble.

But he has made major progress in Europe and ultimately delivered at home by winning the Scottish Premiership and stopping Celtic clinching a record 10th consecutive title.

Only Aberdeen stand in the way of Rangers completing the league campaign unbeaten before they collect long-awaited silverware at Ibrox on Saturday.

Glass came to Pittodrie last month with experience in the United States including a role as Atlanta United 2 head coach and a stint as the first team’s interim boss.

But he knows he has it all to prove with many Dons fans.

“I read Steven’s comments today actually about people not thinking he was the right person for the job when he was an inexperienced manager,” the 44-year-old said.

“So there’s a little bit of things like that echoing here and long term that’s the aim, to be a successful manager.”

Glass shared an agent with Gerrard during his playing days and spent some time with the then Liverpool skipper when he visited Brendan Rodgers’ side training in North Carolina in 2014.

“I’m looking forward to the game first and foremost but Steven is a young manager who has done really, really well,” Glass said.

“He has built something at a massive club. He went in and handled a big job and come through it with flying colours, and had an unbelievable season.

“But it’s not about me and him, it’s about the two teams, and it’s about us showing what we have got and showing an intent and showing we can handle that type of atmosphere, because hopefully when we go back there next season, there’s 50,000 people there and the players will be able to handle it.”

Chairman Dave Cormack revealed before the appointment that, on the advice of Sir Alex Ferguson, he was looking for a manager that would aim to go to Glasgow and win.

So Glass appreciates his side have to show an attacking intent when they take on the champions.

“Historically, successful Aberdeen teams went to Glasgow and won games,” Glass said. “So that’s the aim.

“Listen, if it doesn’t happen at the weekend it doesn’t mean it ain’t going to happen next year. So it’s important that we show some intent.”