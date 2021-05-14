Ofir Marciano returns in goal for Hibernian against Celtic

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Ofir Marciano will return in goal for Hibernian as he starts his final game at Easter Road against Celtic on Saturday.

The departing Israeli sat out the midweek win over Aberdeen on compassionate grounds after his pregnant wife saw a flight to Tel Aviv – where she was due to give birth – turned back to Germany amid rocket attacks launched from the Gaza Strip.

Boss Jack Ross is looking forward to giving some of his fringe men a run out against the Hoops as he prepares his squad for next week’s Scottish Cup final. Chris Cadden (back) and Sean Mackie (thigh) remain out.

Interim Celtic boss John Kennedy has promised to make a couple of changes

for the final game of the season as skipper Scott Brown prepares to make his own Hoops farewell.

The former Scotland captain will join Aberdeen this summer in a player-coach capacity after 14 years and 22 trophies with the Parkhead club.

Goalkeeper Scott Bain is battling back from a finger injury while defender Christopher Jullien is out long term with a knee injury.