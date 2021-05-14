Jim Goodwin confident St Mirren will remain motivated for season finale

Something went wrong - please try again later.

St Mirren boss Jim Goodwin fully expects his team to keep their motivation for the Scottish Premiership finale after noticing no dip from players he told were free to move on this summer back in January.

Saints will update their squad plans after Sunday’s final game against Dundee United but the players were given plenty of notice if they needed to make alternative plans.

The Buddies are looking to finish seventh, which would be their highest placing since 1989, but defeat would put them down to ninth.

“We’d love to finish with a win,” Goodwin said. “Obviously we want that seventh spot but Motherwell are in the driving seat.

“But we have got a very tough game against Dundee United, they have some really, really good players, especially up front.

“We are going to have to have our wits about us but we want to finish the season on a high.

“There is always something to play for. I stress that to the players before every game, there are no meaningless games in football.

“You are only as good as your last one. You never know who is in the stand watching. We have a lot of young players who are trying to get international call-ups, some players are trying to win contracts somewhere else.”

Goodwin added: “I had a lot of conversations with different players. The ones who aren’t getting kept on, we gave them plenty of notice. We had conversations with them in January.

“In fairness to those players, they have not downed tools, they have continued to work hard and do their best for the team.

“I would rather give the players enough notice on what’s to come.

“I have been in a lot of situations throughout my career where you get a week or two’s notice and I don’t think that’s very fair to allow boys to prepare for what’s to come.

“I have been quite honest and open with the whole group. The ones who I want to stay know who they are and the ones who aren’t getting kept on also know who they are.”