Motherwell to assess Allan Campbell’s ankle problem ahead of Ross County clash

Motherwell will assess Allan Campbell’s ankle injury ahead of the Scottish Premiership clash with Ross County.

The midfielder may have played his final game for Motherwell after rolling his ankle early in the midweek draw with Dundee United.

There will be no comebacks for Motherwell’s long-term absentees. Liam Grimshaw (illness), Eddie Nolan (calf), plus Harry Smith, Sherwin Seedorf, Jordan Roberts, Trevor Carson and Liam Donnelly (all knee) are out.

Ross County boss John Hughes hopes defenders Leo Hjelde and Alex Iacovitti will be fit for the trip to Lanarkshire.

Both players picked up knocks in the win over Hamilton on Wednesday night.

Connor Randall (thigh strain), Callum Morris and Tom Grivosti (both hamstring) remain out.