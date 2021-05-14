Liam Gallagher makes Champions League final plea – Friday’s sporting social

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from May 14.

Football

Liam Gallagher played the ‘do you know who I am?’ card in a bid to get into Manchester City’s Champions League final against Chelsea in Porto.

Porto it’s me wonderwall dude let me in — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) May 14, 2021

Jamie Carragher and Robbie Fowler are the new custodians of Liverpool’s former training ground at Melwood.

Fabinho and Thiago were pleased with a big Liverpool win.

Great one, boys. Big win for Jordan. Get in, Reds! 💪🏾🔴 pic.twitter.com/1DX1QWKxct — Fabinho (@_fabinhotavares) May 14, 2021

Tottenham took a trip down memory lane.

Dog training with David Beckham.

Beckham was also discussing a possible link-up between Ryan Reynolds’ Wrexham and Inter Miami. As you do.

Just our co-chairman and David Beckham casually discussing Wrexham AFC, nothing to see here. 2021 🤯🤣 🔴⚪️ #WxmAFC pic.twitter.com/6KiXg7CjyG — Wrexham AFC (@Wrexham_AFC) May 14, 2021

SIGNED | We’re delighted to announce our new number 7 😜 Enjoy your gifts, Becks! [📽IG DavidBeckham] 🔴⚪️ #WxmAFC pic.twitter.com/EFmAY0IZYK — Wrexham AFC (@Wrexham_AFC) May 14, 2021

Return of the cannon – Arsenal unveiled their away kit for next season.

Erling Haaland and Jadon Sancho get their hands on the prize.

Jesse Lingard was also celebrating.

As was Cesc Fabregas.

Happy Anniversary my life @daniellasemaan ❤️ Definitely the very best decision I made in my life was to marry you and create this beautiful family that you guide like a proper Captain.I would marry you everyday until my last one. I love you my baby. 💍❤️🙏🏻🥂 pic.twitter.com/TRNPdOi3PU — Cesc Fàbregas Soler (@cesc4official) May 14, 2021

Marcus Rashford wished Antonio Valencia all the best following his retirement.

Enjoy your retirement @anto_v25 what a career ♥️ pic.twitter.com/xNmNVDwTpj — Marcus Rashford MBE (@MarcusRashford) May 14, 2021

‘Gareth Woodgate investigates’ why a reporter got his name wrong.

"You've just Gareth'ed me off!" 😂🤣 — AFC Bournemouth 🍒 (@afcbournemouth) May 14, 2021

Cricket

Stuart Broad wished Harry Gurney well in retirement.

⤵️ Top man. Great team mate. All the best in the pub business @gurneyhf @tapandrunCW (When I say all the best I mean go smash it & be very successful.) 😂 https://t.co/JUpTBEmY1S — Stuart Broad (@StuartBroad8) May 14, 2021

Golf

Sergio Garcia got the shot.

Formula One

Daniel Ricciardo marked a year since signing for McLaren.

Valtteri Bottas enjoyed watching some racing on two wheels.

Boxing

Frank Warren hailed Tyson Fury for conquering his mental health issues.

He went from being broken down and beaten by life to breaking down and beating the fiercest heavyweight puncher of this generation.@Tyson_Fury’s journey is motivation for anybody suffering.#MentalHealthAwarenessWeek pic.twitter.com/kdmwqrwhYc — Frank Warren (@frankwarren_tv) May 14, 2021

Manny Pacquiao was feeling spiritual.

The most important lesson that my mom taught me is how to pray from a young age and to thank the Lord for everything. pic.twitter.com/8mah1EqZMY — Manny Pacquiao (@MannyPacquiao) May 14, 2021

Mixed martial arts

No money no problem for Man Utd fan Conor McGregor.