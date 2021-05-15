Ross County eyeing victory to ensure Premiership survival – Blair Spittal

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Blair Spittal insists it would be folly for Ross County to play for the solitary point they need for Premiership survival against Motherwell on Sunday.

Following a hard-fought 2-1 home win over bottom side Hamilton on Wednesday night, John Hughes’ side go into the final Premiership fixture of the season on Sunday at Fir Park in 10th place, three points ahead of Kilmarnock, who visit doomed Accies.

A draw would be enough to ensure survival for another season but Spittal believes the Staggies must go looking for the win.

The 25-year-old former Queen’s Park, Dundee United and Partick Thistle player, who scored the leveller against Hamilton, said: “Everybody tells you that if you go out to play for a point you are setting yourself up to fail.

“You have to go into every game trying to get the win and that’s what we will be looking to do on Sunday.

“Motherwell are a good side, they have won two out of the three games we have played so far, so we have to be wary of that.

“But at the same time we are going into it in good form so we have to impose our style on them.

“The manager spoke to us all on Wednesday about it. He stressed how important it was that we didn’t have any regrets so we obviously did that on Wednesday.

“So it is important now that we don’t give ourselves any regrets on Sunday. We will go out and give it our all and see where it takes us.”

The victory over Hamilton was the first time Ross County had recorded back-to-back wins in the league since the start of the season.

Spittal said: “It probably came at a perfect time.

“It has been well documented in the last few months that when we have got the win, we hadn’t backed it up since the start of the season.

“Hopefully it will prove vital that we got it at the right time.

“It is going to be a nervy affair. We can only control what we can control and that is our game on Sunday.

“We can’t control what is going on between Hamilton and Kilmarnock, we can only focus on going to Motherwell and trying to get the three points.”