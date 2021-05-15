Tommy Wright determined to keep Kilmarnock calm ahead of crunch clash

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Kilmarnock manager Tommy Wright is keeping calm ahead of their final game of the Scottish Premiership season, despite the odds of avoiding a relegation play-off being against them.

Killie need to beat Hamilton and hope Ross County lose at Motherwell to scrape into 10th spot.

But Wright is using all of his experience to maintain composure and ensure the players are as calm as possible ahead of their day of destiny.

Wright said: “I’m fine, I’m really good. I have been in the game a long time, nearly 600 games, so it doesn’t bother me.

“I joke with the players, and it’s a bit frivolous of me at times, and say, ‘Look, as long as you wake up in the morning, it’s going to be a good day’.

“I’m not over-anxious or anything about the game. I trust the players to go and get the job done.

“Over 90 minutes we have only lost one game in the last eight or nine, so we are in a good place. We are playing with a bit of confidence. I don’t think anybody could say we are playing like a team who are in the position we are in.

“So the players just have to go out, be focused, but also be relaxed, not be tense about the situation, and not worry about the consequences or what might happen. Just go out and deal with the situation in front of you.”

To that end, Wright is not labouring the point about what is at stake.

“We haven’t really mentioned the importance of the game,” the former St Johnstone boss said. “I mean, the players know that and if they didn’t I would be very surprised.

“It’s very much trying to keep everything as low key as possible, be bubbly around them, be enthusiastic around them, make sure they get the work in that they need, the information that they need, and keep things as simple as possible.

“When you play Wednesday-Sunday, recovery is important as well. We want them to be physically and mentally fresh to go out and play what is, hopefully, the last game of the season for us.

“There’s no hidden secret. I don’t think the relegation word has been mentioned at all and it doesn’t need to be because the players are fully aware of the situation.

“Since we have come in we have tried to keep everything low key regarding the situation.”