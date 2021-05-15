Andrew Dallas at the double in Weymouth’s win against Altrincham

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Andrew Dallas bagged a brace as Weymouth recorded a 2-1 home win over Altrincham.

The hosts created a number of chances early on and took the lead when Dallas fired home in the 22nd minute.

Altrincham pulled themselves level five minutes into the second half when former Wigan man Ryan Colclough found the net from the edge of the area.

The visitors could have had a second minutes later but goalkeeper Ethan Ross was on hand to keep out Connor Kirby’s effort.

Weymouth regained the lead in the 78th minute with Dallas getting his second of the game shortly after Jake McCarthy had headed against the crossbar.

Brennan Camp then made a vital clearance late on to keep Weymouth’s lead intact.