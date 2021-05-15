Eastleigh improve National League play-off hopes with victory against Barnet

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Eastleigh boosted their play-off hopes and pushed Barnet closer to relegation with a 3-0 Vanarama National League victory.

Tyrone Barnett scored against Barnet for the second time this season in the ninth minute, heading in Pierce Bird’s pass.

With 72 minutes gone, Eastleigh were awarded a penalty after Bees keeper Adam Parkes brought down Adam Marriott and Joe Tomlinson converted.

Sam Smart’s cross-shot eight minutes from time wrapped up the points, with Eastleigh now four points off the top seven and Barnet eight points from safety.