Bland breaks his duck on afternoon of firsts – Saturday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from May 15.

Football

Manchester City players reacted to their thrilling win over Newcastle.

Not my best game but happy with the three points, congrats @ferrantorres on the hattrick. Have to learn from it and move on to the next game💙 pic.twitter.com/JnMfCtuF2a — Nathan Aké (@NathanAke) May 14, 2021

+3 👀 Well done mates! @FerranTorres20 ‘s hat trick ⚽⚽⚽ and a winning debut for the great @SCarsonOfficial!🧤CMON CITY 💪🏾 pic.twitter.com/28pcVcjMh8 — Fernandinho (@fernandinho) May 14, 2021

Another 3 points. A new English record. A good Friday night 💙🎱💯 @ManCity pic.twitter.com/ezYhJ39Jew — Ilkay Gündogan (@IlkayGuendogan) May 14, 2021

Steven Gerrard finally gets his hands on a league trophy.

Leeds goalkeeper and weatherman Illan Meslier.

💨 Have a weekend off @metoffice, Illan is doing the weather today pic.twitter.com/KCimoCiFdD — Leeds United (@LUFC) May 15, 2021

Former Leeds defender Lucas Radebe loved the win over Burnley.

Fantastic performance from @LUFC brilliant goals from super sub Rodrigo #MOT Great team very exciting. pic.twitter.com/rcogFTRfnt — Lucas Radebe (@LucasRadebe) May 15, 2021

Toby Alderweireld and Rafael Van Der Vaart delved into the archives.

#OnThisDay 10 years ago I had a day I will never forget. I won my first league title with @AFCAjax as the club made it 30 Championships 🏆 Proud to look back and have been a part of such a special moment in this great club’s history ❌❌❌ pic.twitter.com/wPhxBLO43S — Toby Alderweireld (@AlderweireldTob) May 15, 2021

10 years ago today 🤩 One of my best memories of a great time with @SpursOfficial #COYS #OnThisDay pic.twitter.com/Y5FKJ94ZKh — Rafael van der Vaart (@rafvdvaart) May 15, 2021

Keep the FA Cup away from Rio!

Alex Scott has a new job.

"The person you are, as a human being, is everything. Thank you." As one Football Focus era draws to a close, another is just about to get going.@mrdanwalker 🤝 @AlexScott A massive thanks to Dan – and Mike! pic.twitter.com/Wcsz5R2Qci — Match of the Day (@BBCMOTD) May 15, 2021

First Premier League goal feels.

Boxing

Tyson Fury trained with Nick Diaz.

Anthony Joshua was on his quad bike again.

Cricket

What a diva!

When your trim is more important than media duties 🤣 Watch to the end for a cracking @DomSibley cameo pic.twitter.com/tFMVDFZbWI — England's Barmy Army (@TheBarmyArmy) May 15, 2021

Motor Racing

Romain Grosjean was back on pole.

More than 10 years since my last pole position… feels very super good to be P1 again pic.twitter.com/YI7oCR6h0m — Romain Grosjean (@RGrosjean) May 15, 2021

McLaren turned the clock back.

Monaco masterclass. 🏆 Alain Prost claimed victory at the famous street circuit #OnThisDay in 1988. pic.twitter.com/RwbkpxxeGc — McLaren (@McLarenF1) May 15, 2021

As did Red Bull’s Max Verstappen.

DC was out testing.

But, it’s not only DC jnr that gets to have driving fun, proud to have been invited to test Project 1 AMG HyperCar ahead of final sign off and delivery to customers #outofthisworld #hypercar @MercedesAMG⁩ pic.twitter.com/g2Cg83DvWY — David Coulthard (@therealdcf1) May 15, 2021

Tennis

Novak Djokovic is a man of many talents.

Katie Boulter was ready for the FA Cup final.

Golf

At the 478th attempt, Richard Bland is finally a winner on the European Tour for the first time.

Richard Bland is a European Tour winner!!!#BetfredBritishMasters pic.twitter.com/7n2ifSkxbp — The European Tour (@EuropeanTour) May 15, 2021

A first win in his 478th event 🏆 Never give up 👊#BetfredBritishMasters pic.twitter.com/LR6F7Yn9re — The European Tour (@EuropeanTour) May 15, 2021

And he had a few delighted fans.

What a finish at the @british_masters! So happy to see to @blandy73 get an amazing first @europeantour win at the tender age of 48!!! Well done @Danny_Willett 👊 — Tommy Fleetwood (@TommyFleetwood1) May 15, 2021

Absolutely fantastic Richard Bland … !! 48 yrs young & now a winner !! Love it … I am going to have a glass or 2 to celebrate … Love Sport … #EuropeanTour — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) May 15, 2021

Absolutely chuffed to bits for @blandy73 👏 well done pal on your first win @EuropeanTour 👍 — Paul Lawrie (@PaulLawriegolf) May 15, 2021

@blandy73 Many many congratulations! Great performance at last ! — Barry Hearn (@BarryHearn) May 15, 2021

Absolutely awesome to watch @blandy73 win. Works so hard at the game and deserves this win so so much 👏 #BetfredBritishMasters — Laurie Canter (@LaurieCanter) May 15, 2021

Well done @blandy73 so pleased for ya mate winning at The Belfry — Darren Gough MBE (@DGoughie) May 15, 2021

I’m so pleased for @blandy73 – unbelievable performance by one of the golden oldies. You’ve done it. Well done mate – so very deserved 🏆 @EuropeanTour — Thomas Bjørn (@thomasbjorngolf) May 15, 2021

If at first you don’t succeed … @blandy73 Richard Bland has just won the British Masters at 48 years old, his first ever win. 478 tournaments as a professional. Everyone on the European Tour cheering him on. Much weeping. Terrific. And now for the FA Cup. 🦊 — Stephen Fry (@stephenfry) May 15, 2021

Even the player he defeated in the play-off was happy for Bland.