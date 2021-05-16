Barnsley waiting on skipper Alex Mowatt for Swansea showdown

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Barnsley captain Alex Mowatt is hoping to recover in time to face Swansea in the first leg of their Sky Bet Championship play-off semi-final.

Mowatt missed the 2-2 home draw against Norwich on the last day of the regular season due to a groin strain.

Defender Liam Kitching, signed from Forest Green in January, made his first appearance for Barnsley as a substitute versus Norwich and could feature after recovering from a groin injury.

American striker Daryl Dike, on loan from Orlando City, forward Dominik Frieser and defender Michael Sollbauer are in contention to start, while Herbie Kane (ankle) and Ben Williams (knee) remain long-term absentees.

Swansea have 16-goal top scorer Andre Ayew fit after hamstring trouble.

Ayew started the final game of the league campaign at Watford but has not played a full 90 minutes since April 13.

Wales defender Ben Cabango has re-joined the squad after missing the 2-0 defeat at Watford.

Young centre-half Brandon Cooper is out after suffering a season-ending ankle sprain in training.