Tyson Fury announces he will fight Anthony Joshua in Saudi Arabia on August 14

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Tyson Fury has confirmed his all-British showdown with Anthony Joshua will take place in Saudi Arabia on August 14.

The pair will contest all four world heavyweight titles for the first time in the sport’s history.

In a video posted to Twitter, 32-year-old Fury said: “I have got some massive news. I have just got off the phone with Prince Khalid of Saudi Arabia and he told me this fight is 100 per cent on, August 14.”

Fury, the WBC champion, added: “All eyes of the world will be on the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

“I cannot wait, I repeat, cannot wait to smash Anthony Joshua on the biggest stage of all-time.

“This is going to be the biggest sporting event ever to grace the planet Earth. Do not miss it.”

Joshua, a year younger than Fury, holds the WBA, WBO and IBF belts.