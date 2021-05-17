‘I can’t be more happy than I am now’ – Alisson thrilled to net Liverpool winner

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Liverpool can dream about qualifying for the Champions League once again thanks to what boss Jurgen Klopp described as an “unbelievable” winner from goalkeeper Alisson Becker at West Brom.

The Brazil international glanced in Trent Alexander-Arnold’s stoppage-time corner to clinch a dramatic 2-1 victory, becoming just the sixth keeper to score in the Premier League after Peter Schmeichel, Brad Friedel, Paul Robinson, Tim Howard and Asmir Begovic.

Mohamed Salah cancelled out Hal Robson-Kanu’s opener before the break at The Hawthorns, with Alisson’s dramatic strike then moving the fifth-placed Reds to within a point of Chelsea in fourth with two games left.

Watch the highlights from Liverpool's 2-1 win over West Brom, including a rather special goal from Alisson Becker 👇 — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) May 16, 2021

Klopp said of the Brazilian: “If Olivier Giroud is scoring that everyone says it’s a world-class goal. With Alisson doing it, we have to say the same.

“We created chances and it needed to come in the last second. What a goal, what a worldie and unbelievable goal, the technique was insane.

“It couldn’t have been a better moment, it’s just perfect for today. If he is never doing it again, I’m fine – it’s a perfect moment.

“We didn’t have a lot of moments in this season so we shouldn’t take it for granted. My part of the goal is I didn’t shout to stay back.

“He went there and what a goal, it’s incredible we have already seen it 10 times back in the dressing room.

“He’s a wonderful person, funny, smart, thoughtful and intense in moments. He is just a great guy. It couldn’t have been for a better person after what he went through.”

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson embraces manager Jurgen Klopp (Rui Vieira/PA)

Alisson dedicated his goal to his father, Jose Agostinho Becker, who drowned near his home in Brazil in February.

“I’m too emotional,” Alisson told Sky Sports. “This last month for everything that happened with me, with my family, but football is my life, the places, everything I remember as a human being.

“With my father, I hope he was here to see it, but I’m sure he was seeing, with God at his side, celebrating.”

Alisson, unable to return to Brazil following his father’s death due to the coronavirus pandemic, also said his goal was for his family and team-mates.

“What a fight,” Alisson said. “Sometimes we are fighting and fighting and things are just not happening like this afternoon here and just scoring this goal, I’m really happy to help them because we fight a lot together.

“We have a goal to achieve the Champions League because we won it once and everything started with the qualification, so I can’t be more happy than I am now.”