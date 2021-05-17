Monday, May 17th 2021 Show Links
Sport

The sporting weekend in pictures

By Press Association
May 17, 2021, 5:02 am
Leicester’s Wes Morgan (left) and Kasper Schmeichel lifted the FA Cup at Wembley (Kirsty Wigglesworth/PA)
Leicester’s Wes Morgan (left) and Kasper Schmeichel lifted the FA Cup at Wembley (Kirsty Wigglesworth/PA)

Leicester won the FA Cup for the first time in its 137-year history by beating Chelsea at Wembley.

Golf also saw the end of a trophy drought as Richard Bland won his first European Tour title at the 478th attempt, beating Guido Migliozzi in a play-off at the Betfred British Masters.

Here, the PA news agency picks out some of the best pictures of the sporting weekend.

Chelsea v Leicester City – Emirates FA Cup Final – Wembley Stadium
Leicester pair Wes Morgan (left) and Kasper Schmeichel share the trophy lift after their 1-0 FA Cup final victory over Chelsea (Kirsty Wigglesworth/PA)
Chelsea v Leicester City – Emirates FA Cup Final – Wembley Stadium
The fans were back at Wembley amid the easing of coronavirus restrictions and the Leicester contingent wildly celebrated Youri Tielemans’ winner (Kirsty Wigglesworth/PA)
Rangers v Aberdeen – Scottish Premiership – Ibrox Stadium
Rangers manager Steven Gerrard led the celebrations as the club received the Scottish Premiership trophy (Andrew Milligan/PA)
A Rangers fan clings on to a lamp post outside Ibrox
A Rangers fan clings on to a lamp post outside Ibrox (Robert Perry/PA)
West Bromwich Albion v Liverpool – Premier League – The Hawthorns
Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker is mobbed by team-mates after scoring a stoppage time winner at West Brom (Laurence Griffiths/PA)
Burnley v Leeds United – Premier League – Turf Moor
Referee Graham Scott (right) speaks to Burnley boss Sean Dyche and Leeds manager Marcelo Bielsa following an incident between Dwight McNeil and Ezgjan Alioski that has been reported to the Football Association (Alex Livesey/PA)
Brighton and Hove Albion v West Ham United – Premier League – AMEX Stadium
West Ham midfielder Declan Rice (right) boosted England ahead of the European Championships by returning to action after six weeks out injured (Ian Walton/PA)
Tottenham Hotspur v Wolverhampton Wanderers – Premier League – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
England captain Harry Kane (second right) kept up his campaign for the Premier League’s Golden Boot by scoring in Tottenham’s 2-0 against Wolves (Shaun Botterill/PA)
Manchester City v West Ham United – Vitality Women’s FA Cup – Fifth Round – Academy Stadium
Manchester City’s Esme Morgan (right) hugs Rose Lavelle at the end of their 5-1 victory over West Ham in the Vitality Women’s FA Cup fifth round (Martin Rickett/PA)
Betfred British Masters 2021 – Day Four – The Belfry
England’s Richard Bland poses with the Betfred British Masters after winning a European Tour title at the 478th attempt at The Belfry (Tim Goode/PA)
Barcelona’s goalkeeper Gemma Font exercises during a training session ahead of the Women's Champions League final in Gothenburg
Barcelona’s goalkeeper Gemma Font exercises during a training session ahead of the Women’s Champions League final in Gothenburg (Martin Meissner/AP)
Leicester Tigers v Harlequins – Gallagher Premiership – Mattioli Woods Welford Road
Leicester Tigers celebrate after the final whistle of their 35-29 Gallagher Premiership victory over Harlequins (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Middlesex v Hampshire – LV= County Championship – Day Three – Lord’s

Dark clouds looming over Lord’s did not prevent Hampshire from beating Middlesex by seven wickets in the LV= Insurance County Championship (Adam Davy/PA)

Ripon Races – Sunday 16th May
Rumaythah ridden by David Egan (right) wins The British EBF Premier Fillies Handicap at Ripon Racecourse (Mike Egerton/PA)
Spain’s Rafael Nadal celebrates with the trophy after winning the Italian Open
Spain’s Rafael Nadal celebrates with the trophy after winning the Italian Open (Gregorio Borgia/AP)
Barcelona’s Aitana Bonmati, right, celebrates after scoring her side’s third goal in a 4-0 Women's Champions League final victory against Chelsea
Barcelona’s Aitana Bonmati, right, celebrates after scoring her side’s third goal in a 4-0 Women’s Champions League final victory against Chelsea (Martin Meissner/AP)
Chelsea’s Fran Kirby appears dejected after defeat in Gothenburg
Chelsea’s Fran Kirby appears dejected after defeat in Gothenburg (Adam Ihse/PA)

More from the Press and Journal