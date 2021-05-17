Andy Robertson is full of admiration for Liverpool’s goalscoring goalkeeper

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Liverpool’s Andy Robertson believes Alisson Becker deserves all the plaudits for his shock goal after his tragic year.

The goalkeeper’s remarkable added-time header clinched a 2-1 win at West Brom on Sunday to keep the Reds in the Champions League hunt.

They are fifth in the Premier League, a point behind Chelsea and three adrift of Leicester – who go to Stamford Bridge on Tuesday.

Alisson’s goal comes after the Brazil international lost his father, Jose, in a drowning accident in February.

“For him, for his family, what he’s been through, everyone’s been through a rubbish time – but him particularly,” Robertson told the club’s official website.

“Not being able to go back to Brazil after losing his dad and everything like that, the amount of emotions that man has probably felt throughout this whole year, welcoming a baby boy into the family, it’s incredible.

“We are one big family. When one of us hurts, we all hurt and we all felt the impact of when his father sadly passed away.

“This team, I’ve said it time and time again – of course it was maybe when we were going for titles and things like that – but we just don’t know when to give up.

“We keep fighting, we keep going, we keep probing. We had some really good chances (in the) last 10 minutes.

“Then you get a corner and I see Ali sprinting by me and I’m thinking, ‘I’m not sure about this.’ I go back to the halfway line and any striker in the world I think is happy with that header – it’s unbelievable.”

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson (second right) won the game at West Brom with this header (Laurence Griffiths/PA)

Mohamed Salah equalised in the first half after Hal Robson-Kanu’s first Premier League goal since November 2017 gave Albion the lead.

Roberto Firmino hit the post and Sadio Mane had a goal disallowed for offside, with Kyle Bartley also having a goal ruled out for the Baggies.

Liverpool now go to Burnley on Wednesday knowing they can still qualify for the Champions League.

Robertson added: “We’ll let Ali maybe enjoy his moment just now (for) maybe five, 10 minutes and then we’ll ask (for) a clean sheet from him on Wednesday because we’re still in the hunt, we’re still in it.

“But it’s going to be incredibly difficult and we now go to Turf Moor where there’ll be fans.”