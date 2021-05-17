Anthony Martial and Daniel James may return for Manchester United against Fulham

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Anthony Martial and Daniel James could be in contention for Manchester United’s final Premier League home game of the season against Fulham on Tuesday night.

Any return for the pair would be timely with the Europa League final just over a week away and manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is hopeful one or both could feature at Old Trafford.

Forward Martial has been sidelined with a knee problem and winger James has also missed the recent run of games while captain Harry Maguire is definitely out with an ankle injury.

Scott Parker will not have Tom Cairney available for the remainder of Fulham’s season.

The midfielder continues to struggle to recover from a long-term knee injury which has seen the captain sidelined since December.

Antonee Robinson, who picked up an ankle injury against Burnley last Monday, is also not expected to play.

Manchester United provisional squad: De Gea, Henderson, Grant, Wan-Bissaka, Williams, Lindelof, Bailly, Tuanzebe, Shaw, Telles, Matic, McTominay, Fred, Pogba, Fernandes, Mata, James, Diallo, Van De Beek, Elanga, Rashford, Martial, Greenwood, Cavani.

Fulham provisional squad: Areola, Tete, Andersen, Adarabioyo, Aina, Lemina, Reed, Decordova-Reid, Lookman, Cavaleiro, Mitrovic, Rodak, Hector, Odoi, Carvalho, Onomah, Ream, Loftus-Cheek, Maja, Bryan.