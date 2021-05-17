Mateo Kovacic and Andreas Christensen should be fit for Chelsea

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Mateo Kovacic and Andreas Christensen could return when Chelsea host Leicester in Tuesday’s Premier League match at Stamford Bridge.

Kovacic has been out of action with a hamstring problem and just failed in his bid to be fit for Saturday’s FA Cup final, where Leicester defeated Chelsea 1-0.

Christensen has been dealing with a leg tendon issue but could strengthen the Blues’ options in defence.

Leicester will be without defender Jonny Evans.

The Northern Ireland international limped off during the first half of Saturday’s final with an ongoing heel problem.

Cengiz Under (hip) is a major doubt while James Justin and Harvey Barnes (both knee) remain sidelined.

Chelsea provisional squad: Arrizabalaga, Rudiger, Alonso, Christensen, Jorginho, Silva, Kante, Abraham, Pulisic, Werner, Caballero, Zouma, Mendy, Kovacic, Giroud, Mount, Hudson-Odoi, Chilwell, Ziyech, James, Azpilicueta, Havertz, Palmieri, Gilmour, Anjorin.

Leicester provisional squad: Schmeichel, Ward, Jakupovic, Fuchs, Fofana, Soyuncu, Pereira, Daley-Campbell, Castagne, Thomas, Choudhury, Tavares, Ndidi, Tielemans, Maddison, Mendy, Amartey, Praet, Perez, Albrighton, Vardy, Iheanacho.