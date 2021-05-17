Newport captain Joss Labadie fit to face Forest Green in League Two play-offs

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Newport skipper Joss Labadie is available to face Forest Green in the first leg of the League Two play-off semi-finals despite having eight stitches in a leg wound.

It was initially feared the midfielder might miss the rest of the campaign after suffering a nasty gash to his knee during the Exiles’ 1-1 draw at Southend on May 8, but he has been cleared to play.

Central defender Priestley Farquharson is also in contention having returned to training following an ankle injury which he thought might have ended his season in April.

County manager Michael Flynn fielded the same XI in the last five games of the regular season and was rewarded with three wins and two draws.

Interim Forest Green manager Jimmy Ball could have midfielder Nicky Cadden back at his disposal.

Cadden has an outside chance of making the squad after recovering from a hamstring problem which has sidelined him since April 20, but the second leg may represent a more realistic target.

However, Dan Sweeney, Elliott Whitehouse and Jamille Matt remain on the long-term casualty list.

Rovers head into the game after back-to-back victories over Tranmere and Oldham, but having lost six of the previous 10.