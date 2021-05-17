Scotland striker Oli McBurnie to miss Euro 2020

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Scotland striker Oli McBurnie has admitted defeat in his race to make the European Championships.

McBurnie has been out of action since breaking a bone in his foot during Sheffield United’s Premier League clash with Arsenal on April 11.

The 24-year-old has now announced, two days before Scotland’s squad is finalised, that he will play no part at Euro 2020.

The Sheffield United striker wrote on Twitter: “I’m devastated that I suffered a fractured metatarsal which ruled me out for the rest of the season and has unfortunately ruled me out for the euros.

— Oli McBurnie (@oli_mcburnie) May 17, 2021

“Not to be able to go to that tournament with the boys is heartbreaking for me. Thank you for all your messages and support.”

McBurnie has not scored in 16 international appearances, but he netted in the shoot-out in Scotland’s play-off final victory over Serbia that saw them qualify.

The former Swansea player has also faced off-field troubles in recent weeks.

His club launched an investigation after a video was circulated on social media purporting to show McBurnie in a street altercation. A 24-year-old man was subsequently arrested and released on police bail pending further enquiries.

Scotland manager Steve Clarke had already lost midfielders Ryan Jack and Kenny McLean to injury for the Euros, which begin for his side against Czech Republic on June 14.