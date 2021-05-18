Sam Allardyce believes West Brom players should play for their families

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Sam Allardyce admits his West Brom players should play for their families ahead of him as they bow out of the Premier League.

The Baggies host West Ham on Wednesday as they look to end the season on a high following relegation.

Allardyce’s future will be decided this week with the manager in talks with the club.

The contract he signed after taking charge in December has a break clause which can be activated now the Baggies are down.

Allardyce has improved Albion since replacing Slaven Bilic but insisted the players owe him nothing.

“I don’t ask them to like me but I ask them to respect what I do for them,” he said. “If I respect them and they respect me, we’ll get the right combination to go and play.

“They want to do it for themselves and families, they don’t want to do it for me. I’ve always said your first responsibility lies with your family and then there’s the club you work for, then the fans and then the guidance by the manager.

“I’m pleased with how hard they have tried, unfortunately we have come up just short but I can’t knock them for not trying to do the right things on a consistent basis.

“What they did on Sunday (losing 2-1 to Liverpool after an stoppage-time winner by goalkeeper Alisson Becker) by nearly creating a massive shock was a good performance. We allowed it to get taken away from us.”

Robert Snodgrass will miss out against his former club with a back problem while Branislav Ivanovic (hamstring) is also unavailable.

Nearly 6,000 fans will be at the Hawthorns for the first time in over a year and Allardyce hopes they can inspire the Baggies.

“The last time they (the squad) experienced a fan atmosphere was when we drew 1-1 at Liverpool in December,” he said.

“We’ve got around 5,500 inside the Hawthorns on Wednesday and that will be such a thrill for everyone involved. It’s certainly going to be special.

“The fans getting behind the team and supporting them is what I’m hoping can be the difference for us in terms of getting a victory.”