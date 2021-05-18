The only way is the exit for Mark Wright at Crawley

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Reality television star Mark Wright has been released by League Two club Crawley.

The 34-year-old, who is best known for appearing in the ITV series ‘The Only Way Is Essex’, joined the Reds last December after a trial and featured in two matches – the FA Cup giant-killing victory over Leeds and a league defeat to Harrogate.

📰 Crawley Town can confirm the club's retained list following the conclusion of the 2020/21 season. #TownTeamTogether🔴 — Crawley Town FC (@crawleytown) May 18, 2021

Wright enjoyed a previous spell with Crawley in the 2006-07 season.

He was one of six players the club announced on Tuesday had been released, along with Tarryn Allarakhia, David Sesay, Stuart Nelson, Josh Doherty and Joe McNerney.

The club triggered one-year contract options on a further five players – Jack Powell, Jordan Tunnicliffe, Tom Nichols, Ricardo German and Glenn Morris – and confirmed they were in contract negotiations with Dannie Bulman.