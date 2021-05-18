Emergency loan signing Josef Bursik set to start for Lincoln against Sunderland

Something went wrong - please try again later.

England Under-21 goalkeeper Josef Bursik could make his Lincoln debut in Wednesday night’s Sky Bet League One play-off semi-final first leg clash with Sunderland.

The Stoke keeper has joined Michael Appleton’s side on an emergency loan deal after Alex Palmer suffered a head injury in training.

Defender Adam Jackson returned from a hip flexor injury as a substitute in the 0-0 draw with AFC Wimbledon after six games on the sidelines, and he will be monitored for signs of any reaction.

Former Black Cats midfielder Liam Bridcutt played against the Dons after being rested for the midweek defeat at Charlton following his return from a calf problem, while strikers Brennan Johnson and Anthony Scully, who had been nursing minor knocks, were also involved.

Sunderland head coach Lee Johnson could have Tom Flanagan and Ross Stewart back among the fold for the trip to the LNER Stadium.

Central defender Flanagan has not played since suffering a foot injury during the Papa John’s Trophy final victory over Tranmere on March 14, while striker Stewart missed the 1-1 final-day draw with Northampton because of a hamstring problem, but both could be involved.

Midfielder Aiden McGeady has been battling a foot problem in recent weeks, but Johnson is confident he will be available.

However, he has admitted that two unnamed players will miss out, while defender Dion Sanderson was told he needed to rest a niggling back problem last month, when he was ruled out for the remainder of the campaign.