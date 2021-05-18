Nick Pope ‘touch and go’ for Burnley’s clash with Liverpool

Something went wrong - please try again later.

England goalkeeper Nick Pope could again be missing for Burnley’s meeting with Champions League-chasing Liverpool on Wednesday night.

Pope sat out the 4-0 home defeat to Leeds on Saturday with a knee injury, and Sean Dyche said the 29-year-old is “touch and go” to return for the final home game of the season.

Dale Stephens and Phil Bardsley have both been ruled out following operations, joining Robbie Brady and Kevin Long on the list of players who will not return this term.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain returns to Liverpool’s squad after missing Sunday’s dramatic win at West Brom due to illness.

Fellow midfielder James Milner resumed training on Tuesday and could come into contention for a place on the bench which contained four academy graduates at the Hawthorns.

Forward Diogo Jota has a small chance of being fit for the final game of the season at the weekend after a second scan on a foot injury revealed the problem was not as bad as first feared.

Burnley provisional squad: Pope, Peacock-Farrell, Norris, Lowton, Tarkowski, Mee, Pieters, Taylor, Nartey, Dunne, Driscoll-Glennon, Gudmundsson, Brownhill, McNeil, Westwood, Cork, Richardson, Wood, Vydra, Rodriguez, Barnes.

Liverpool provisional squad: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Phillips, Williams, Robertson, Fabinho, Thiago, Wijnaldum, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Salah, Firmino, Mane, Adrian, Kelleher, N Williams, Tsimikas, Koumetio, Clarkson, Milner, Jones, Shaqiri, Woodburn, Origi.