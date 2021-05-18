Yerry Mina and Josh King in contention as Everton host Wolves

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Everton have Yerry Mina and Josh King back available for Wednesday’s Premier League clash with Wolves at Goodison Park.

Defender Mina has missed the last two games due to an adductor problem, while forward King was not part of the squad for Sunday’s 1-0 home loss to Sheffield United because of a hamstring issue.

Midfielder Jean-Philippe Gbamin (knee) remains sidelined.

Wolves striker Raul Jimenez is unlikely to make the trip while the midlands club will take no risks with the Mexican even if he is given clearance to make a playing comeback from a fractured skull.

Jimenez met with a specialist and a club doctor on Tuesday to assess his readiness to return and, although head coach Nuno Espirito Santo did not rule him out of contention, it seems improbable the forward will be risked.

Daniel Podence had groin surgery on Monday and it is hoped the winger will be fit for the start of next season, while defenders Willy Boly and Marcal will be hoping for some playing time after being unused substitutes at Tottenham at the weekend. However, winger Pedro Neto (knee) and full-back Jonny (knee) remain on the sidelines.

Everton provisional squad: Pickford, Olsen, Virginia, Holgate, Keane, Digne, Mina, Nkounkou, Godfrey, Coleman, Allan, Delph, Sigurdsson, Doucoure, Gomes, Davies, Richarlison, Calvert-Lewin, King, Iwobi, Rodriguez, Bernard.

Wolves provisional squad: Patricio, Ruddy, Hoever, Ait-Nouri, Coady, Boly, Semedo, Saiss, Marcal, Kilman, Richards, Lonwijk, Corbeanu, Moutinho, Neves, Gibbs-White, Vitinha, Dendoncker, Otasowie, Cundle, Jose, Silva, Traore.