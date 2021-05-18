Roy Hodgson assessing fitness issues ahead of final Crystal Palace home game

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Crystal Palace will need to check on a couple of unspecified players with knocks ahead of Arsenal’s visit on Wednesday.

The Premier League fixture will be Roy Hodgson’s last at Selhurst Park after it was announced on Tuesday he would leave the club at the end of the season.

Mamadou Sakho (thigh), James McArthur (calf) and Connor Wickham (muscle) remain absent while Nathan Ferguson is lacking match fitness, but Patrick Van Aanholt and Luka Milivojevic could return after family issues saw them miss the weekend win over Aston Villa.

Arsenal are hopeful of having Granit Xhaka fit for the trip across London.

The midfielder has missed the last three games with a groin complaint but could be back in contention.

David Luiz (hamstring) is out and is unlikely to play for the club again after it was confirmed he will leave Arsenal this summer.

Crystal Palace provisional squad: Guaita, Ward, Dann, Kouyate, Mitchell, Milivojevic, Riedewald, Eze, Ayew, Benteke, Zaha, Butland, Kelly, Cahill, Tomkins, Schlupp, McCarthy, Townsend, Mateta, Batshuayi, Hennessey, Henderson, Hannam, Clyne, Van Aanholt, Milivojevic, Rak-Sakyi.

Arsenal provisional squad: Leno, Ryan, Bellerin, Cedric, Chambers, Gabriel, Mari, Holding, Tierney, Xhaka, Elneny, Ceballos, Partey, Saka, Odegaard, Smith Rowe, Willian, Pepe, Aubameyang, Martinelli, Lacazette, Nketiah, Balogun.