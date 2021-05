Documentary will capture life at Wrexham under Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Wrexham owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney will take centre-stage in a new access-all-areas docu-series about the club.

Hollywood duo Reynolds and McElhenney completed their takeover of Wrexham in February when they invested an immediate £2million in the National League club.

Welcome to Wrexham will chronicle their takeover – the club announced their initial interest in investing in September 2020 – and follow the Red Dragons’ fortunes over the following two seasons.

The north Wales club said on their official website: “As revealed by Rob and Ryan when they first met virtually with supporters in November, our new co-chairmen’s takeover of the Football Club is being recorded by a documentary crew.

WELCOME TO WREXHAM | FX Entertainment orders docuseries 🔴⚪️ #WxmAFC — Wrexham AFC (@Wrexham_AFC) May 18, 2021

“And Nick Grad, president, original programming at FX Entertainment has confirmed the two-season order of a documentary exploring the club, the town, and Rob and Ryan’s ‘crash course in football club ownership’.”

Grad added: “Rob McElhenney has been an all star on Team FX for years and now has partnered with the formidable Ryan Reynolds to bring glory to the ‘Red Dragons’ in the docuseries, Welcome to Wrexham.

“Rob and Ryan will take fans inside the sport as never before, pairing their genuine love for the game with the welcome challenge of building on the heritage of this club.”

Welcome to Wrexham will be executive produced by McElhenney, Reynolds, Nick Frenkel and John Henion.

The series is produced by Broadwalk Pictures and UK and world broadcasters will be announced in due course, the club said.

Wrexham, currently fifth in the National League table, play Notts County at the Racecourse Ground on Tuesday night.