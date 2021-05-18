Wayne Rooney vows to repay faith in him by taking Derby onwards and upwards

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Wayne Rooney has vowed to repay Derby’s faith in him by taking the club to where they want to be.

The 35-year-old former England skipper hung up his boots in January to take over as Rams boss on a permanent basis with the Sky Bet Championship club in deep trouble, and ultimately managed to keep them up after a madcap 3-3 final-day draw with Sheffield Wednesday.

Asked how he was enjoying his job, Rooney told Rams TV: “I am loving it. I knew from when I was a very young lad that I wanted to come into management.

“I am very grateful to this football club and (executive chairman) Mel Morris for putting me in charge and having faith in me. Now it is on me to repay that, and the best way to repay that is to win games.

“I am committed to this club; I feel now we have got through a very tough period and there is a great opportunity now for us to push forward.”

Rooney, both England’s and Manchester United’s record goalscorer, enjoyed a glittering playing career and has taken the confidence with which he went about that job into his new role as he looks to the future.

He said: “As I said when I took this job, I am a confident person, I am confident in myself and confident in the staff that I have got working with me.

“We need to keep on working, I think that is very clear for everyone to see.

“Our plans we have got in place will help us move forward if we put them into action then we will be in a completely different place next season.

“I believe in myself to develop this team and give us the best chance moving forward.”