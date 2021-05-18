Neville pushes for change, Cantona and Mount awarded – Tuesday’s sporting social

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from May 18.

Football

Gary Neville continued his push for an independent regulator in football.

So yesterday 127,000 football fans in one day signed a petition to bring forward independence and transparency to the top of English Football . Please continue to RT , Share and Sign https://t.co/fHrqDGhVKx pic.twitter.com/NlVcpOx2zj — Gary Neville (@GNev2) May 18, 2021

Manchester City and West Brom reflected on FA Cup glory days.

Eric Cantona was inducted into the Premier League Hall of Fame.

Commanding and charismatic, a master of counter-attacking football and one of the greatest players the Premier League has seen 👑 Eric Cantona is inducted to the #PLHallOfFame pic.twitter.com/skAujPOxFa — Premier League (@premierleague) May 18, 2021

Mason Mount was named Chelsea men’s player of the season.

Congratulations, @MasonMount_10! A worthy winner of the 2020/21 Men’s Player of the Year! 👏 pic.twitter.com/YtDTGhEglF — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) May 18, 2021

Not a bad signing at all…

#OnThisDay in 2012, Leicester City signed Jamie Vardy. Not a bad signing, was it? 🔵 pic.twitter.com/wb467y4PPU — Leicester City 🏆 (@LCFC) May 18, 2021

Patrick Van Aanholt thanked Roy Hodgson.

Gaffer, it's hard to say how much respect and appreciation I have for you. You've helped me develop not only as a player but as a man. All I can say is you will be missed. Best of luck to you and your family you truly have left your mark on football. South London and proud ❤️💙 pic.twitter.com/8zsPlYLAnV — Patrick van Aanholt (@pvanaanholt) May 18, 2021

Manchester United welcomed fans back to Old Trafford.

As did Southampton.

Harry Maguire was excited to see an Old Trafford crowd again.

Looking forward to seeing the fans back at OT later 🙌🔴 #mufc pic.twitter.com/IwNpBzjnPY — Harry Maguire (@HarryMaguire93) May 18, 2021

Theo Walcott took a trip down memory lane.

Seems like yesterday! A very special memory for me. How about we create a few more of them over the next couple of years? 😀🔴⚪️ https://t.co/VgKA1eRKxS — Theo Walcott (@theowalcott) May 18, 2021

Birthday boys…

Have a great birthday, Jimmy Case 🙌 pic.twitter.com/yuRTcBAa5v — Liverpool FC (@LFC) May 18, 2021

A double #SaintsFC birthday celebration! 🥳 Many happy returns to both Jimmy Case and Barry Horne! 🎉 pic.twitter.com/J8G5BBMemJ — Southampton FC (@SouthamptonFC) May 18, 2021

Happy birthday, Brad Friedel! 🎉 Most clean sheets in a single Premier League season for Aston Villa: 𝟮𝟬𝟬𝟵/𝟭𝟬: Brad Friedel (15)𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟬/𝟮𝟭: @EmiMartinezz1 (15) ⛔ pic.twitter.com/TJbCIY6IoI — Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) May 18, 2021

Boxing

Tyson Fury welcomed his wife to Miami.

wow look what i bumped in to in miami the hottest blond about, @parisfury1 my queen 👸 has arrived….. usa 🇺🇸 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/SwjDqSCo5b — TYSON FURY (@Tyson_Fury) May 18, 2021

AJ pounded the pavements.

Oleksandr Usyk was hard at it.

Cricket

Jason Roy was welcomed home.

Home ❤️ It’s been a long and testing winter. pic.twitter.com/NQx8Y1akuM — Jason Roy (@JasonRoy20) May 18, 2021

Look out!

Dom Sibley was back in the nets after a finger injury.

Formula One

Charles Leclerc was looking forward to his home race this weekend.

Best week of the year 🇲🇨 pic.twitter.com/hclolfzsa0 — Charles Leclerc (@Charles_Leclerc) May 18, 2021

Ferrari took a drive down memory lane.

Red Bull reserve driver Alex Albon explained the Monaco Grand Prix circuit.