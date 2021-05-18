Wednesday, May 19th 2021 Show Links
Solihull-Barnet game postponed after downpour

By Press Association
May 18, 2021, 8:08 pm
The National League game between Solihull and Barnet was postponed following heavy rain (Michael Regan/PA)
The National League fixture between Solihull and Barnet was postponed following torrential rain in Warwickshire.

The game was called off at 7.45pm following a pitch inspection by the match referee.

“Unfortunately we have lost this evening’s game to the weather,” Solihull posted on their official Twitter account.

“We have endured heavy deluges of rain this afternoon which has resulted in areas of concern on the pitch.”

