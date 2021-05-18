Solihull-Barnet game postponed after downpour

Something went wrong - please try again later.

The National League fixture between Solihull and Barnet was postponed following torrential rain in Warwickshire.

The game was called off at 7.45pm following a pitch inspection by the match referee.

“Unfortunately we have lost this evening’s game to the weather,” Solihull posted on their official Twitter account.

“We have endured heavy deluges of rain this afternoon which has resulted in areas of concern on the pitch.”