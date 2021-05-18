Wednesday, May 19th 2021 Show Links
In pictures: Together again, players and supporters

By Press Association
May 18, 2021, 9:32 pm
Fans were welcomed back to the Premier League on Tuesday (Justin Setterfield/PA)
Fans were welcomed back to the Premier League on Tuesday (Justin Setterfield/PA)

The Premier League welcomed back supporters on Tuesday for the first time since the latest easing of coronavirus restrictions in England.

Grounds were still subject to capacity limits but it still represented a notable step in the return towards normality.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some images from the four games to take place, as well as a couple of Sky Bet League play-off semi-finals.

Up to 10,000 fans were expected at Old Trafford as Manchester United hosted Fulham
Around 10,000 fans were at Old Trafford as Manchester United hosted Fulham (Laurence Griffiths/PA)
There were no protests of the kind that recently forced the postponement of a game at Old Trafford, but Manchester United fans still made their feelings about the club's owners, the Glazer family, known
There were no protests of the kind that recently forced the postponement of a game at Old Trafford, but United fans still made their feelings about the club’s owners, the Glazer family, known (Phil Noble/PA)
United fans were able to celebrate an early goal from Edinson Cavani
The United fans were able to celebrate an early goal from Edinson Cavani (Phil Noble/PA)
Fans were also back at Southampton for the visit of Leeds
Fans were also back at Southampton for the visit of Leeds (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Supporters were pleased to be back in place at St Mary's Stadium
Fans were pleased to be back in place at St Mary’s Stadium (Neil Hall/PA)
Brighton fans made their way to the Amex Stadium, where a limit of 7,900 was set for the visit of Manchester City
Brighton fans made their way to the Amex Stadium, where a limit of 7,900 was set for the visit of Manchester City (Gareth Fuller/PA)
A sold-out sign at Chelsea's game against Leicester
The Stamford Bridge signage proclaims Chelsea’s clash with Leicester sold out (John Walton/PA)
Chelsea v Leicester City – Premier League – Stamford Bridge
A Chelsea fan shows his support in the stands during the match against Leicester (Catherine Ivill/PA)
Oxford United v Blackpool – Sky Bet League One – Playoff – Semi Final – First Leg – Kassam Stadium
Oxford fans wearing club masks during their Sky Bet League One play-off against Blackpool (Nigel French/PA)
Newport County v Forest Green Rovers – Sky Bet League Two – Playoff – Semi Final – First Leg – Rodney Parde
The easing of restrictions saw Newport play host to the first sporting fixture in front of crowds in Wales since March 2020 – and 900 fans saw Matty Dolan (left) score a screamer in their Sky Bet League Two play-off against Forest Green (Nick Potts/PA)

