Eastleigh keep up play-off push with win at Aldershot

By Press Association
May 18, 2021, 9:56 pm
Alex Wynter gave Eastleigh the lead in their 3-1 National League win at Aldershot (David Davies/PA)
Eastleigh kept their Vanarama National League play-off hopes alive with a 3-1 victory at Aldershot.

Alex Wynter steered Eastleigh into a 28th-minute lead after Shots goalkeeper Mitchell Walker had struggled to deal with Jack Payne’s free-kick.

Aldershot levelled seven minutes into the second half when Harry Panayiotou expertly finished a delicious pass from Craig Tanner.

But Eastleigh finished on top and Andrew Boyce smashed home from 30 yards before Joe Tomlinson volleyed home Sam Smart’s whipped cross.

