Eastleigh keep up play-off push with win at Aldershot

Eastleigh kept their Vanarama National League play-off hopes alive with a 3-1 victory at Aldershot.
Alex Wynter steered Eastleigh into a 28th-minute lead after Shots goalkeeper Mitchell Walker had struggled to deal with Jack Payne’s free-kick.
Aldershot levelled seven minutes into the second half when Harry Panayiotou expertly finished a delicious pass from Craig Tanner.
But Eastleigh finished on top and Andrew Boyce smashed home from 30 yards before Joe Tomlinson volleyed home Sam Smart’s whipped cross.
Help support quality local journalism … become a digital subscriber to The Press and Journal
For as little as £5.99 a month you can access all of our content, including Premium articles.Subscribe